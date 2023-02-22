Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS stock opened at $231.43 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

