Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

