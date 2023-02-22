Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $33,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 572.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $52,754,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

