ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 197,114 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

