Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLDR opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

