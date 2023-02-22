Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Fire & Flower Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.