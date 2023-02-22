First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Down 1.7%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 406,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 304,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

