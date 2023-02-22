FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATO opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

