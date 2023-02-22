FORA Capital LLC Sells 5,914 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

