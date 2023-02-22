FORA Capital LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.34.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

