FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.78. 7,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.