Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.85 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, analysts expect that Futu will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Futu by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Futu by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Futu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Futu by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

