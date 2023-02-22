Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,861 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

