Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 51,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

