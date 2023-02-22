GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.00. 18,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 32,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $5.71 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 671,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

