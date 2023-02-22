GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.00. 18,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 32,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $5.71 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.
Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
