Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Trading Down 9.2%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 801,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,653,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Grom Social Enterprises from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 6.58% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

