GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 247.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 21.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.2% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.3 %

GSK opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.03) to GBX 1,730 ($20.83) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,400 ($16.86) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.