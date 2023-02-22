Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 33,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.
In related news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $583,568.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 186,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
