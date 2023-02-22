Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 20,668 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

