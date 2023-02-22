Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 63,881 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Entegris Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.