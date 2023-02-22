Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $193,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.47.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $703.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $701.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

