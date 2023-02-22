Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $6.82 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.