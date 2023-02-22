Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.74% of Vista Energy worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 228.3% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 1,512,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 567,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 408,758 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Vista Energy Company Profile

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

