Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,316 Shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of CoreCard worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in CoreCard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of CoreCard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 294,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE CCRD opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CoreCard Co. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $292.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.99.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

