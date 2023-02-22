Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 605 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.