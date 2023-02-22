Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

