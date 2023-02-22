Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,986 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 287,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Price Performance
Novartis stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
