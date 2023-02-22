Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 758 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 758 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Down 2.4 %

Cigna stock opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.36 and a 200 day moving average of $305.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.