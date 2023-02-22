Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in National Grid by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in National Grid by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.57) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.75) to GBX 1,150 ($13.85) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Profile

NGG stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.