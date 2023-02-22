Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

HOG opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

