Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Novavax by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 606,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 382,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 2,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 134,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 129,037 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Novavax stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax Profile

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.