Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $20,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,071,000 after buying an additional 146,750 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.30%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also

