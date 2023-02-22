Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $250,000 Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Stock Performance

About Canaan

Canaan stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.25.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.