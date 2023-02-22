Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.