Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.10. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

