Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.