Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 447,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,412,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,982,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 36,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FDX opened at $205.65 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day moving average is $183.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

