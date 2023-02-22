Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $166,000 in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

