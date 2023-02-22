Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.