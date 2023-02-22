Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.