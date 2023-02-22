Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.10. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $126.74.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

