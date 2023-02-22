Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

