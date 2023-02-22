Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

