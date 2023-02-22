Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 6.0 %

MHK opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

