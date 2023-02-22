Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,839 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 59,273 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 810,407 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $93,772,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,573,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.