Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $88.12.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.