Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 2.1 %

COKE opened at $519.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $505.26 and a 200 day moving average of $482.30. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.