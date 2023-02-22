Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 337 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

