Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,625 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,625 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CarParts.com worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,287,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 70,650 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 219,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Price Performance

CarParts.com stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at CarParts.com

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTS. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 24,600 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.