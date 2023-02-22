Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Midland States Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after acquiring an additional 275,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,109 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 235,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $40,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,639.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $72,313 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSBI. StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.